Mother and five-year-old son killed after car hits stray cattle in UP expressway

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A woman and her five-year-old son were killed when their car hit stray cattle on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said on Thursday.

The accident, in which her husband was injured, took place late Wednesday on the expressway in Dostpur area. The family was on its way to Azamgarh from Lucknow.

While 35-year-old Geeta and Yug were killed, Sarvesh Kumar, also 35, sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, Station House Officer (SHO) Pandit Tripathi said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR CDN CDN OZ MIN MIN