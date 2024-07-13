Mother, daughter among three killed in Dhanbad accident

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jul 13 (PTI) Three people, including a mother and her daughter, were killed and five others sustained injuries when a four-wheeler crashed into their motorcycle in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am on NH-2 near Madaidih, under the jurisdiction of Topchachi police station, police said.

Sanjay Kumar, in-charge of Topchachi police station, said the motorcycle was parked by the roadside with a woman and her daughter seated on it, while her husband and son were standing nearby.

"A speeding four-wheeler hit the motorcycle from behind, instantly killing the woman and her daughter. The impact of the collision also left the woman's husband and son severely injured. The four-wheeler overturned, critically injuring all four occupants inside, with one of the injured women succumbing to her injuries on the way to hospital," he added.

According to police, the vehicle had Maharashtra registration and was en route to Kolkata.

The injured were initially taken to Topchachi Community Health Centre (CHC) and subsequently sent to Sahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad for further treatment.