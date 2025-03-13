Mother, daughter die after being hit by train in Kerala's Alappuzha

Alappuzha(Kerala), Mar 13 (PTI) A 44-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after being hit by a train near Thakazhy in this coastal district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm and the intimation of the deaths was received from the hospital close to 4 pm, an officer of Ambalapuzha police station said.

The two died on the spot.

The officer said it cannot be confirmed whether it was a case of suicide as the inquest proceedings were yet to commence.

He also said the mother and daughter arrived near the train tracks by scooter.

"Their family has been informed," the officer said.