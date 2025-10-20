Mother, daughter drown while bathing in Ganga in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A woman and her 15-year-old daughter drowned while bathing in the Ganga River in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Faraharan under the Gursahaiganj police station area, when Preeti Mishra (35) and her daughter Nisha (15) went to take a bath in Ganga near their village, where two other women were also bathing, local SHO Kapil Dubey said.

While taking bath, Nisha reportedly slipped and was swept into deep water. In an attempt to save her, Preeti too got carried away by the strong current.

After local villagers raised an alarm, divers were called in who found the bodies about 2 km downstream, the SHO said. PTI COR ABN ARI