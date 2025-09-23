Mother-daughter duo drown in well in MP's Sagar district

Sagar (MP), Sep 23 (PTI) A pregnant woman drowned in a well along with her three-year-old after she jumped in to rescue the child in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday in Neguwa Ratan village under the Deori police station area of the district, an official said.

Vinita Adivasi (28) had gone to bathe in the well, about 300 meters from her house, with her daughter Durga, when the child slipped and fell in, he said.

Deori police station in-charge Gajendra Singh Bundela said that the woman jumped in to rescue her daughter, but both drowned in the process.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem, he said.

Vinita's father-in-law, Jugal Adivasi, said that the other family members were at work at the time of the incident.

The bodies were later found floating in the well, he said, adding that Vinita was eight months pregnant.