Mother-daughter duo killed after being hit by train in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were killed after being hit by a train here on Friday, police said.

They said the woman was returning home from school with her daughter when the incident occurred while crossing a railway track.

The deceased were identified as Sushila Saini (38) and her daughter Tipu, police said. The woman was a government school teacher.

Police said both were hit by a train coming from the Ajmer side while crossing the tracks. The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway. PTI SDA HIG HIG