Mother-daughter duo killed, two injured as truck hits bike in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were killed and two of her family members were injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said, "A family of five were returning home from a marriage function on a motorcycle when it was hit by a truck on the Delhi-Yamunotri highway on Thursday night." Gulistan (30) and her daughter Alfisa (7) died on the spot, Jain said.

The woman's husband Irshad and elder son Arshad (8) were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while their younger son Asad (2) escaped the accident unhurt, he said.

The family resides in the Chutmalpur area of the district, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, the officer said.

The police are making efforts to identify and arrest the truck driver who is currently at large, he said. PTI COR CDN HIG RPA