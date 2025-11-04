Mother-daughter duo swept away while crossing river in Latur

Latur, Nov 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her daughter were swept away while crossing a river in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Marsangvi village in Jalkot tehsil on Monday morning, the official said.

Kausalya Ajay Waghmare and her daughter Rukmini (14) were heading to a farm to pick cotton and were crossing the Tiru River when strong currents swept them away, he said.

Sarpanch Ravi Gorkhe said the flow suddenly increased after water was released from the Tiru project, located upstream of Marsangvi. Water is being released every day from the reservoir, which has reached full capacity.