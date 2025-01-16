Mother, daughter found dead at home in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) The blood-soaked bodies of a mother and daughter with their throats slit were found in a house in Malihabad area here on Thursday, police said.

The attackers entered the house from the rear on Wednesday night and fled after committing the crime, they said.

The woman's son, who was at his maternal grandfather's house, rang his mother and got no response, the police said, adding upon returning he found that the door was locked from inside.

When he and other family members entered the room, they saw the blood-soaked bodies, they said.

Geeta (24) and her daughter Deepika (6), living in Isapur village, were killed by unknown miscreants, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Vishwajeet Srivastava.

The woman's husband Prakash Kannaujiya works at a laundry in Mumbai, he added.

"Initial investigation suggests that this case is of enmity. Evidence has been collected from the spot. Forensic and dog squad teams are investigating the case," the DCP said, adding special teams have been formed to apprehend the killers. PTI JKY ABN AS AS