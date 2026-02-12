Mother, daughter killed as SUV hits truck near east Delhi toll plaza after driver dozes off

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her daughter died while three family members, including two children, sustained injuries as their SUV collided with a truck after the driver allegedly dozed off near the MCD toll plaza on NH-9 in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Neelam Garg (55) and her daughter Deepanjali (38), they said. The three injured have been identified as Deepanshu (28) and Deepanjali's two children -- Vivan (5) and Vashu (3).

Deepanshu -- eager to celebrate his first Holi after marriage with the family -- had gone to Dehradun along with his mother to bring his sister and nephews to their home in Rohini, police said.

According to police, the car was reportedly travelling at over 100 kmph when it crashed with a stationary container truck at the Ghazipur toll plaza on National Highway-9.

"We suspect Deepanshu may have dozed off moments before the collision. The impact was so severe that the left side of the car was completely mangled. Deepanjali was on the front seat and her mother, Neelam, was at the back seat," a senior officer said.

Rescue teams had to cut open the vehicle to pull out victims. Neelam was flung some distance away from the car as the vehicle reportedly spun around after the incident, he added.

The accident took place at 6.43 am near the toll booths near the Vinod Nagar Depot, police said, adding that a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Ghazipur police station, following which personnel rushed to the scene.

"On reaching the spot, the team found two women occupants of the car unresponsive. They were identified as Deepanjali (38) and Neelam Garg (55). One woman was found lying outside the vehicle, while the other was trapped in the front passenger seat. Both were declared dead at the scene," the officer said.

The driver of the car, Deepanshu, and the two children were found injured and were immediately taken to Max Hospital for treatment, police said, adding that their condition is being monitored.

Police said the family had left Delhi around 10 pm on Wednesday and reached Dehradun around 1.30 am. After a brief stay, they began their return journey around 2 am along with Deepanjali and her two sons.

Family members said Deepanshu, who runs a rice business, was excited to celebrate his first Holi after marriage and wanted his sister and nephews to be present for the festivities.

Neelam's brother Surendra Kumar Mittal said the family had planned to celebrate the festival together.

"We thought we would all celebrate together. We were preparing to buy water guns and colours for the children. Little did we know that we would be arranging the last rites of our dear ones," he said.

Before losing consciousness, Deepanshu reportedly managed to call Anshul -- Deepanjali's husband -- to inform him about the accident, family members said.

The children, who are unaware that they have lost their mother, are also undergoing treatment. While Vashu has undergone brain surgery after suffering severe head injury, Vivan's condition is stated to be stable.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving on public way), 125(b) (endangering life or personal safety) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence).

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the accident, police added. PTI BM SSJ SSJ ARB ARB