Mother, daughter killed in accident in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A mother-daughter duo were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit a tempo in in Dostpur area here, police said on Monday.

Nayka (50) and her daughter Pramila (30) were returning home on Sunday when the accident happened on the Surapur-Dostpur road, injuring them seriously, Dostpur SHO Lakshmikant Mishra said.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead. Bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem. Investigation in the matter is underway, police said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY