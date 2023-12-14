Mother, daughter killed in road accident in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident on the Dhaura Tanda-Atamanda road here on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place when Meena Devi, a resident of Sheda village of Bhojipura police station area, was returning home from her parents' house along with her daughter Sushila (16) on her nephew Chaman's bike, said Dhaura Tanda police outpost in-charge Sanjeev Yadav.

As the nephew tried to overtake a truck en route, the bike accidently went on the uneven side of the road and the mother and daughter fell and came under the wheel of the truck and died on the spot, he added.

Yadav said the bike driver and a small child, who was also with them, fell at some distance away and escaped unhurt.

The locals informed the police, which soon reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR SAB AS AS