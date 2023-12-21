Mother elephant, calf rescued from shallow well in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) A female elephant and her calf were rescued from a shallow well in Mamalakandam village in nearby Kothamangalam by forest officials on Thursday.

Advertisment

A forest official said that information about the elephants having fallen into the well and being unable to come out was received from local residents of the area in the wee hours of this morning.

Following that, forest officials reached there with a JCB and used it to make a path for the female elephant and its calf to come out, he said.

Thereafter, the mother elephant and its calf returned to the forest by around 8 am, he added.

No one was injured during the rescue operation, the official said. PTI HMP HMP KH