Mother Eliswa Vakayil to be declared ‘Blessed’ at Vallarpadam Basilica on Nov 8

Kochi, Nov 7 (PTI) Mother Eliswa Vakayil, the first nun in the Kerala Catholic Church, will be elevated as “Blessed” at the Vallarpadam Basilica here on Saturday, the Verapoly Archdiocese said.

According to a press release issued by the Archdiocese, the declaration will be made by Cardinal Sebastian Francis, Bishop of Penang, Malaysia, and representative of Pope Leo XIV, during a ceremony in the evening.

During the service, Verapoly Archdiocese Metropolitan Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil will present the formal request for declaring Mother Eliswa as Blessed. The Apostolic Nuncio to India, Archbishop Dr Leopoldo Girelli, will deliver a special message from the Vatican, it said.

Following the Holy Mass, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) President Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath will release the Novena of Eliswa, while Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) President Archbishop Dr Varghese Chakkalackal will release a commemorative souvenir.

The celebrations will conclude with a procession carrying the portrait of Blessed Mother Eliswa into the Basilica, followed by a music concert, the release added.

Eliswa Vakayil, founder of the Third Order of Discalced Carmelites (TOCD), was born on October 15, 1831, in Ochanthuruth near Kochi and passed away on July 18, 1913, in Varapuzha.

Pope Leo XIV gave approval this year for declaring her Blessed, while Pope Francis had earlier recognised her as Venerable for her life of holiness and service.