Mother, girl child die of electrocution in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby girl died when they accidentally stepped on a live wire lying unattended on the pavement near Hope Farm here early on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at around 6 am when Soundarya and her child Suviksha were walking home after arriving from Tamil Nadu, sources said, adding that their luggage-trolley bag and other belongings were lying scattered at the scene.

The Kadugodi police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for further procedures.

A case of negligence was registered against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials.

In a post on 'X', Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Central P C Mohan said, "The electrocution at Hope farm Junction, where a young woman lost her life, is heartbreaking and highlights the urgency for BESCOM to adopt preventive measures. A heightened sense of responsibility from BESCOM is crucial in averting such incidents and ensuring a safer environment." PTI KSU KSU ROH