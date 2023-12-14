Mother-in-law held in connection with woman's death in Kerala

Kozhikode (Ker), Dec 14 (PTI) A woman was arrested in connection with the alleged death by suicide of her daughter-in-law who was found hanging in their house in this north Kerala district recently, police said on Thursday.

Thirty-year-old Shabna, wife of Habeeb, allegedly took the extreme step following a physical assault from her husband's relatives.

According to Shabna's family, she had been subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband and his relatives at their house in Orkkatteri for a long time.

"One person, the husband's uncle, was already arrested in connection with Shabna's death. Now, the husband's mother was also arrested," an officer said.

Some purported CCTV visuals, in which Habeeb's maternal uncle could be seen assaulting Shabna on the day of her death early this week, were telecast by local tv channels. PTI LGK SS