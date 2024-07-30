Mother, infant son killed in landslide in Manipur village

Imphal, Jul 30 (PTI) A mother and her infant son died following a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday at Dimthanlong village, they said.

A police constable was also injured after his house was swept away in the landslide, an official said.

He has been brought to Imphal for treatment, and his health condition is critical, the official added.

Several parts of Manipur have recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, the Met Department said. PTI CORR RBT