Mother jumps into well with five children in Rajasthan; twin boys die

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) A woman in Rajasthan's Beawar district jumped into a well with her five children following a domestic dispute, leaving her one-year-old twin sons dead and three other children injured, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in Jhutha village of the Raipur Marwar area. Villagers managed to rescue the woman and three of her children, but the twins, identified as Naru and Prem, drowned before they could be saved.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Kailash Nayak said the woman, identified as Sumitra (30), allegedly jumped into the well after an argument with her sister-in-law.

The woman and the three surviving children sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a hospital, he added.

Police said Sumitra's husband, Bhakar Ram, was in Beawar at the time of the incident. The couple has been married for nine years.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI AG AKY