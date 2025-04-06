Mother, newborn die in Hathras hospital; family alleges negligence

Hathras (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) A woman and her newborn died at a private hospital here on Saturday, police said, adding that the family has alleged negligence by hospital staff.

Shamina, a 35-year-old resident of Mohalla Islamnagar, was admitted to the hospital to deliver her fifth child. She gave birth at approximately 4:30 pm on Saturday, police said.

However, both Shamina and her newborn died during the delivery, they said.

The family has accused the hospital management of negligence and initiated a protest at the facility. Police were called to the scene to manage the situation and subsequently sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadabad police station Yogesh Kumar said, "Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report. We are yet to receive a complaint from the family over the incident," Kumar said.