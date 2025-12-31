Mother of Kaliganj blast victim attempts suicide, family alleges threats

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) Six months after a minor girl was killed in a bomb blast during post-poll celebrations in West Bengal's Nadia district, her mother attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills due to alleged threats and delay in trial, family members said on Wednesday.

Sabina Yasmin, mother of Class 4 student Tamanna Khatun, consumed an overdose of sleeping pills at her residence in Kaliganj on Tuesday night.

She was rushed to Shaktinagar District Hospital in Krishnanagar, where doctors said her condition is stable and she is out of danger.

Tamanna was killed on June 23, the day the Kaliganj Assembly by-election results were announced, when a bomb allegedly hurled during Trinamool Congress victory celebrations exploded at Molandi village.

The incident triggered statewide outrage, prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to order swift arrests and strict action.

Police have so far arrested at least 10 people in the case, but the family alleged that several accused are still absconding. They have moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI probe and expressed fears that their lives could be at risk if the arrested accused secure bail.

"Since Tamanna's death, Sabina has been mentally and physically shattered. The fact that many accused are still roaming free has created constant fear," said Tamanna's uncle Rabiul Sheikh.

Hospital sources said Sabina had been suffering from depression and had been taking sleeping pills for some time, adding that her condition worsened after she allegedly consumed an overdose.

The family also voiced dissatisfaction with the pace of the police investigation, apprehending delay in the trial and possible bail for the accused could further endanger them. PTI COR BSM RG