Mother of senior journalist Aurangzeb Naqshbanbdi passes away; condolences pour in

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Rashida Naqshbandi, the mother of senior journalist and NewsDrum consulting editor Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, in a touching letter.

Rashida Naqshbandi passed away on Tuesday in the capital following a sudden cardiac arrest, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders including Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Altaf Bukhari, the Press Club of Kashmir, and the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK).

In his letter to Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of your mother. Her life bears testament to her resilience and strength. I understand the profound grief of losing a parent. I am sure that her wisdom and love will continue to guide you.”

He added, “I can imagine your anguish and sorrow at losing her. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time.”

Rashida Naqshbandi, a poised and affectionate woman, was the widow of Dr. Abdul Rashid Kaloo of Shivpora, Srinagar, and the mother of journalist brothers Aurangzeb Naqshbandi and Arshad Kaloo.

She was also the sister-in-law to prominent journalists and figures, including Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo, Editor-in-Chief of Greater Kashmir, Ghulam Hassan Kaloo, Editor of Mirror of Kashmir, and Dr. Farooq Kaloo.

Her passing has left a significant void in the family.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, National Conference President, and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended their condolences to the Naqshbandi and Kaloo families on their bereavement.

In a statement, an NC spokesperson said, “It’s germane to mention that the wife of late Abdul Rashid Kaloo of Shivpora passed away after a brief ailment. They prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved households”

Other NC leaders, including Sagar, Kamal, Nasir, Oberoi, Tanvir, Pardesi, and MLAs like Chowk Ahsan Pardesi, along with Additional General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, party Treasurer Shamim Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, and MLA Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi, also extended condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

Jamaat Hamdani GM Saqi also condoled the demise and expressed condolences to the Kaloo and Naqshbandi families.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari took to X to express grief.

I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Muhtarma Rashida Naqshbandi, wife of the late Dr. Abdul Rashid Kaloo of Shivpora, Srinagar. She passed away on Tuesday.



My heartfelt condolences go out to her entire family, including her two worthy sons, Arshad Kaloo and Aurangzeb.… — Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) March 5, 2025

The Press Club of Kashmir held a condolence meeting on Wednesday at its office in Amira Kadal, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, led by its lifetime Patron and President, M Saleem Pandit.

Pandit expressed his condolences, saying, “This is a profound and irreplaceable loss for the Kaloo family. We extend our heartfelt prayers for peace and resilience to them during this difficult time.”

Pandit and General Secretary Zulfikar Majid visited the family’s residence in Shivpora to offer condolences, with Majid praying, “May Allah bless her soul with eternal peace and grant her family the fortitude to bear this immense sorrow.”

The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) also issued a press release expressing profound sorrow over Rashida’s demise.

PSAJK State President G.N. Var extended heartfelt condolences, stating, “We stand in solidarity with the Kaloo and Naqshbandi family during this difficult time and pray for the departed soul's eternal peace.”

Var added, “The loss of a loved one is immeasurable, and we stand in deep solidarity with the grieving family. The association prays for them to find strength, patience, and resilience during this difficult time.”

The collective outpouring of support was driven by the deep respect and admiration for Rashida Naqshbandi’s legacy and the enduring influence of the Kaloo and Naqshbandi families in journalism and society.