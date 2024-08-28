Mother of two allegedly killed by live-in partner in Bareilly

Bareilly, Aug 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old mother of two was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in UP's Bareilly district following an argument over a delay in their marriage, officials said on Wednesday. Police have taken the accused into custody.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati, Aasia was initially married to Nafees from Raza Colony in the Kila area of the city.

"However, Aasia reportedly developed a relationship with Parvez, a juice seller from Navdia in the Kila police station area who was known to Nafees. Approximately three months ago, Aasia left Nafees and began living with Parvez," he said.

Bhati said Parvez's mother opposed the marriage, leading to a dispute between Aasia and Parvez on Tuesday. Aasia had two daughters with her husband.

Aasia's brother Hasnain alleged that Parvez had promised to marry Aasia but had been delaying the commitment for the past three months, he said.

"On Tuesday evening, Aasia's family received a phone call informing them that Aasia's health had deteriorated. Upon reaching Parvez's residence, they found Aasia's body hanging from a noose. Parvez claimed he had gone to attend a Chehlum event, and upon his return, he found Aasia's body," the SP said.

The police have taken Parvez into custody and sent Aasia's body for post-mortem examination, Bhati said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.