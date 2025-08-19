Mother of two killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Aug 19 (PTI) Lightning claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The victim, identified as Guni Singh Sardar, was tending to her crops when a spell of heavy rain accompanied by lightning swept Chunadih village under Boram police station.

She was rushed to MGM Hospital here, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Officer-in-charge of Boram police station Manoranjan Kumar said the victim was a mother of two minor children. PTI BS MNB