Mother of woman stabbed 13 times by 'stalker' in south Delhi demands strict action against accused

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The mother of the 23-year-old woman who was stabbed 13 times on her face, thighs and hands by her “stalker” in south Delhi has demanded strict action against the accused.

The brutal attack took place inside a cab in the Lado Sarai area of the city on Thursday morning when the woman was about to take the taxi to her office.

Accused Gaurav Pal (27) was caught by the cab driver with the help of others at the spot and handed over to the police. Pal has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, police had said.

"Police have arrested the accused, but strict action must be taken against him," the victim's mother told PTI, over the phone.

The doctors operating the woman said that she received 13 stab wounds on her face, thighs and hands in the attack. She is out of danger but still undergoing treatment.

"I tried talking with my daughter today, but she was unable to speak as her face swelled up. Doctors told me that she will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days, but I would like to request that the doctors to ensure her proper health before discharging her," she further told PTI.

“She is on a liquid diet as of now and has lost a lot of blood due to the injuries," the mother said.

According to a police statement, the victim was earlier in relation with the accused, however, she was avoiding him.

On Thursday at 6.20 am, a PCR call was received from Lado Sarai, Firni Road that a woman was stabbed by a man. Police reached the spot where the victim, a resident of Lado Sarai, was found.

The victim's mother had said that the accused had been stalking her for the last two years, even after she blocked her.

She had said that her daughter had an interview and booked a cab for Lajpat Nagar. The accused was standing near their house and when her daughter came out, he started chasing her. He told her that he wanted to talk to her.

When the victim sat inside the cab, he also entered the vehicle, locked the doors from inside and attacked her multiple times with a knife that he hid in his pocket, police had said.

The mother said Pal had been pestering her daughter for marriage for the last two years but she was not ready.

In May, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death by a youth in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The accused, Sahil (20), was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. PTI BM NB