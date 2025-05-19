Mother-son duo among 6 killed in two road accidents in Latur district

Latur, May 19 (PTI) Six persons, including a mother-son duo, were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Latur district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Three relatives travelling on a motorcycle were killed and another person was seriously injured after their vehicle was hit from the rear side by a speeding motorbike near a bridge in Gharni village under Chakur tehsil in the afternoon, they said.

The deceased were identified by the police as Vitthal Shinde (35), his mother Yashoda (65), both residents of Gharni, and his brother-in-law Lalsahab Pawar (38), a native of Talegaon Ghat in Ambajogai tehsil in Beed district.

According to the police, all three were riding together on the motorcycle and heading towards Chakur from Gharni to seek medical treatment for Yashoda Shinde, who was unwell, when the accident took place.

The rider of the second motorbike, Dnyaneshwar Sanjay Panchal, was critically injured in the crash and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Latur, they said.

The crash caused a traffic jam, which the police later cleared.

In another accident, three persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a tractor in the district, the police said.

The crash took place on a Railway flyover at Barshi Road on the outskirts of Latur city at around 4 pm.

According to the police, the auto-rickshaw was heading towards 12 No Pati village when it collided head-on with the tractor coming from the opposite direction en route to Latur city.

The impact of the collision was so severe that three passengers travelling in the auto-rickshaw -- Pratiksha Santosh Pastapure (10), Suman Suresh Dhotre (58), and Shivaji Dnyanoba Katlakute (52) --- died instantly, they informed.

Two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The tractor involved in the crash was seized, and the driver, who had fled the scene, was apprehended shortly after, said the police. PTI COR RSY