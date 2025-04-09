Mother-son duo among three drown in river

Thane, Apr 9 (PTI) A mother-son duo and a woman drowned in the Bhatsa river in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday while washing clothes, police said.

The bodies of Laxmi Patil (50), her son Dheeraj Patil (17), and Vanita Shelke (33) were fished out of the water, a Shahapur police station official said.

As per the preliminary information, the tragedy struck when the trio lost their balance while washing clothes and fell into the river in Wafe village.

Police personnel and lifeguards rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies, the official said.

Police are investigating further. PTI COR NSK