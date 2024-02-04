Mother-son duo among three killed in car-truck collision in UP

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Three people died when their car collided head-on with a truck on the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway here, police said.

Advertisment

One person was injured in the accident that took place in Rasar village under the Handia police station area when the car driver was trying to overtake another truck, they said.

On Saturday night, Abhishek Chaubey (25), Poonam (30), her husband Bhagirath and their son Ram (4) were going from Khajuraho to Varanasi to have 'darshan' of Baba Vishwanath when their car collided head-on with a truck, said Pankaj Lavania, Additional Commissioner of Police, Handia.

While Chaubey, Poonam and Ram died during treatment, Bhagirath is undergoing treatment at Swarooprani Nehru Hospital, the ACP said.

Repair work is going on at the flyover in front of Rasar village and one side of the road is closed due to this. The car driver was trying to overtake a truck when it collided head-on with another truck coming from the opposite direction, Lavania said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said. PTI RAJ NAV DIV DIV