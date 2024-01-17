Mother-son duo arrested in dowry harassment case in Greater Noida

Noida, Jan 17 (PTI) Three days after a woman allegedly committed suicide in Greater Noida, police on Wednesday arrested her husband and mother-in-law for suspected dowry harassment, officials said.

The body of the 21-year-old woman was found hanging at the home of her husband, Vikas (25), in the Prempuri area of Dankaur on January 13, they said.

The woman's family claimed she was forced to take the extreme step due to repeated physical and mental harassment by her in-laws, a police official said.

"Two days after the incident, the woman's family approached the local police with a complaint in which they alleged dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws," a police spokesperson said.

"An FIR was immediately lodged in the case and investigation taken up, leading to the arrest of the husband and the mother-in-law on Wednesday," the spokesperson said.

Dankaur police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Singh told PTI that the couple had been married for around one-and-a-half years.

Vikas worked at a private company, he said.

Besides Vikas and his mother Balviri, his father Subhash has also been booked in the case and searches are underway to arrest him, Singh added.

The FIR in the case has been lodged under sections 498 (cruelty by husband and in-laws), 304B (dowry death) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code. The Dowry Prohibition Act has also been invoked in the case, police said.

The offences in this case entail a minimum imprisonment of three years while the maximum can go up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with capital punishment. PTI KIS DIV DIV