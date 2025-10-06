Mother-son duo booked for cheating contractor of Rs 6 lakh in land deal

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against a woman and her son for allegedly cheating a contractor of Rs 6 lakh in a land deal in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

According to the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police, the accused, Meena Narendra Mhatre and her son Manish, allegedly approached the complainant, offering to sell him a portion of their ancestral land in July 2018.

The duo took Rs 6 lakh from him in cash and cheques over a period of seven years, assuring him of executing a sale deed for a plot worth Rs 7 lakh in Bhayandar, an official said.

However, investigations later revealed that the accused had already transferred the plot through a relinquishment deed to a relative, police said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the duo under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and a probe is underway, they said. PTI COR ARU