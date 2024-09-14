Mother-son duo booked for creating ruckus at police station in Thane district

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) A case has been registered against a woman and her son for allegedly creating a scene at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The mother-son duo and another person arrived at a police station in Dombivili on Thursday afternoon and allegedly yelled at the duty officer, demanding the arrest of a person against whom they had lodged a complaint, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the duty officer, a first information report was registered against the accused under section 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

No arrest was made in this regard, and a probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU