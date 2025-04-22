Mother-son duo booked in rape, assault case in Thane district

Thane, Apr 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against a mother-son duo for alleged rape and assault on a 36-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the Kalwa police on Sunday registered a first information report under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, an official said.

He said the alleged crime took place between June 6, 2023 and February 2025.

The complainant has alleged that the accused man, a resident of Kalwa, befriended her on social media and lured her into a physical relationship with the promise of marriage. The accused, who was already married, allegedly raped the woman on multiple occasions with his mother's knowledge, the official said.

He said later, the victim saw photographs of other women on the accused's mobile phone and confronted him, and he assaulted her.

The police are probing into the allegations, and no arrests have been made so far. PTI COR ARU