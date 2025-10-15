Mother-son duo from J-K killed in road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Oct 15 (PTI) A woman and her four-year-old son from Jammu and Kashmir were killed while two other family members were injured after their car hit a divider before ramming into a tree Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Meera Manhas and her four-year-old son Hariansh died on the spot near Uchi Bassi village, they said.

According to police, Shakti Singh from Jammu and Kashmir was travelling with his wife Meera, daughter Tamanna (3) and son Hariansh in a car to pay obeisance at the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan.

As they reached near Uchi Bassi on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, Shakti Singh allegedly lost control of the car while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog, police said.

The car first hit the road divider and then crashed into a roadside tree, they said.

Shakti Singh and his daughter Tamanna have been admitted to the civil hospital in Dasuya, police said.