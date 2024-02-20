Mother-son duo injured in house fire in MP's Indore

Indore, Feb 20 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman and her son sustained severe burns after a fire broke out in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the two-storey structure under the Pardeshipura police station area, an official said.

Anita Goel and her son Mayank (25) sustained severe burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The ground floor of the structure has shops, the official said.

The fire department doused the flames, and the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI HWP MAS ARU