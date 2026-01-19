Mother-son duo killed after hit by college bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman and her son died after being knocked down by a speeding college bus near Vivek Nagar here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 6.45 am, when the woman, an assistant at Army Public School, and her eight-year-old were crossing the road.

Both sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, they added.

The college bus driver apparently fled the spot abandoning the vehicle, following the incident and efforts are on to trace him, police said, Further investigation is on. PTI KSU ROH