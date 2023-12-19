Mother-son duo killed as car falls into pond in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A mother-son duo lost their lives and six other family members were injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a pond in Rani Bazar area of Barabanki district after the driver lost control over the vehicle, police on Tuesday said.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway under the Ramnagar police station area, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan said that Pappu, a resident of Chandnapur village, had gone to Rani Bazar along with his family members to attend a 'griha pravesh' ceremony on Monday evening.

When Pappu and his family members were returning late in the night, the driver of the car in which they were travelling tried to negotiate in order to avoid a possible collision with a truck carrying sugarcane, but the vehicle fell into a pond in Rani Bazar, he added.

The eight members of the family were as a result injured, said police, adding that the car was pulled out from the pond and the injured persons were sent to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Neelam (40) and her son Aman (10), police said, adding both of them died on the spot. PTI COR NAV AS AS