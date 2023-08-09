Mother-son duo killed as truck hits motorcycle

Bareilly (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A man and his mother were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in the Fatehganj West area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Jhumka Tirahe in the CB Ganj area and the truck after hitting the motorcycle dragged the mother-son for about 100 metres, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Kumar (22) and his mother Nando Devi (49), Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Rahul Bhati said, adding they were on their way to a relative's place at Thakoura in Bisharatganj.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the truck driver was taken into custody, he said. PTI COR CDN AQS