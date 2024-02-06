Mother-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A mother-son duo were killed when a tractor-trolley hit the bike on which they were travelling in Dhanepur area of this district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Monday evening when a man named Sajan was going somewhere with his sister Saraswati (25) and her two kids Rishabh (2) and Priyanshi (4), Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpi Verma said.

Saraswati and Rishabh died on the spot, while Priyanshi was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, she added.

The driver of the tractor-trolley has been detained, police said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS