Mother-son duo run over by train in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A mentally challenged woman and her son were killed after being hit by a train here, police said on Sunday.

Omwati Devi (55), wife of Durgpal of Inayatpur village, had been suffering from mental issues for some time and would often wander away from home, police said.

On Saturday night, she again left the house, prompting her son Anil (32) to follow her to bring her back. While walking, she reached the railway track near Rati Ka Nagla railway station. Seeing an approaching train, Anil tried to rescue his mother, but both were run over, the SHO, Hasayan Lalit Kumar, said.

When they did not return home till late at night, their family members began searching and found their bodies near the tracks.

Police were informed around 6.30 am on Sunday, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further action is underway, the SHO added.