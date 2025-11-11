Mother-son duo, youth killed as two bikes collide head-on in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A mother-son duo and a youth were killed and two others seriously injured on Tuesday after two motorcycles collided head-on near Tawli village on the Muzaffarnagar-Budhana road, police said.

Shahpur SHO Mohit Choudhary said the deceased have been identified as Rukhsana (40) and her son Pervaiz (20), who were riding one bike, and Deva (19), who was riding the other motorcycle.

The injured, identified as Vikas and Nihalchand who were riding pillion on Deva's bike, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officer said.

The accident occurred when the two motorcycles collided head-on while travelling in opposite directions, police said. PTI COR ABN ARI