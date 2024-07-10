Mother, son found dead in flat in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jul 10 (PTI) A 47-year-old man and his 75-year-old mother were found dead in their house in Ahmedabad, with police suspecting that the son stabbed her to death before taking his own life, an official said on Wednesday.

The suspected murder-suicide took place at Mahalakshmi Flats in the Paldi locality of the city, they said.

Maitrey Bhagat was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one room, while his mother Dattaben's body was lying in a pool of blood in another room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivam Verma said.

Neighbours grew suspicious after they found a milk pouch and newspaper lying outside the flat because the mother and son were early risers.

When they broke into the flat, they found the bodies and informed the police, the official said.

“The man had talked to his maternal uncle around 8 pm last night (Tuesday), so the incident might have happened at night,” Verma said.

He said the woman’s body was found with her throat slit with a kitchen knife.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder-suicide, he said, adding that teams of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were working to find out whether Maitrey killed his mother. PTI KA NR