Mother, son found dead in Odisha's Koraput

Koraput, Feb 24 (PTI) Bodies of a woman and her son were recovered from separate places in Odisha's Koraput district, police said Tuesday.

The police have detained the deceased woman's daughter and her boyfriend on suspicion of their involvement in the double murder. They were missing since February 20, and their bodies were recovered from separate canals at Borigumma in Koraput district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Anushka Parida and her 14-year-old son, Aham Parida. Anushka’s brother, Satyaban Patra, had lodged a written complaint at Borigumma police station after the two went missing.

According to sources, the boy's body was found stuffed inside a sack and dumped in the Andaramunda canal under Kotpad police limits on Monday.

The woman's body was recovered on Tuesday morning based on the information from local residents, police said, adding that the fire services personnel recovered the woman's body from the Jayantagiri canal. Her body was also packed in a sack.

"A murder case has been registered. The daughter and her boyfriend have been detained at the police station and are being interrogated. We suspect their involvement in the double murder following the family's objection to their love affair," said SP (Koraput) Rohit Verma.