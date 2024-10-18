Mother, son found hanging in house in Udaipur

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) A woman and her five-year-old son were found hanging in their house in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Thursday, police said. The bodies of Kamla Devi (27) and her five-year-old son Himanshu, residents of Damana village, were brought down by police after they reached the house, they said.

The post-mortem will be done on Friday morning and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary, Phalasia SHO Sitaram said.

The SHO said preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had had a dispute with her husband over some issue. The woman's family has expressed their suspicion that the husband and in-laws could have been involved in the duo's murder, he said.

Additional police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.