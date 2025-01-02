Mother-son found murdered in Navi Mumbai home: Two teens arrested from Ulwe

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police on Thursday said it had solved the murders of a 70-year-old woman and her son in Kamote with the arrest of two 19-year-olds.

Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra (45) were found dead in their house in Sector 6 on Wednesday evening, after which local police and Crime Branch teams began probing various angles, the official said.

"Our probe found that two persons had come to the residential complex with Jitendra. The duo then attacked and killed the 70-year-old woman and her son. Based on a tip-off, we arrested Sanjyot Mangesh Dodke and Subham Mahindra Narayani, both 19 years old, from Ulwe," he said.

"The two were known to Jitendra, who had called them for a party on the night of December 31. After having drinks, Jitendra made sexual advances towards the two accused. This enraged the two who attacked Jitendra with an extension board. They then strangled Geeta Jaggi," the official said.

Dodke and Narayani fled from the house after taking the mobile phones, purse, tab and ornaments of the victims, he added.

The murders were cracked in less than 24 hours after a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

An official earlier said relatives who had come to the house on Wednesday evening had found the door locked from inside and had got no response from the mother and son, after which they alerted police.

When police and fire brigade personnel entered the house, it was filled with the smell of LPG as the gas knob was kept on, while the woman and her son were found dead in the bedroom, the official added. PTI COR NP BNM