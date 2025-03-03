Mother-son injured after water tank bursts in Delhi's Anand Parbat area

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A water tank burst on top of the roof of a make-shift building in central Delhi's Anand Parbat camp area on Monday morning, causing head injuries to a woman and her son, said an official.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the incident was reported at 5:22 am on Monday when the water tank, placed on top of the tin shed, burst and added that it led to two people getting injured.

The victims, identified as Jaya (60) and Nizam (35), were in the house when the incident happened. Two fire tenders rushed to the site, he said.

"Two persons were injured and have been discharged after treatment," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, M Harsha Vardhan.

Pooja, a resident of the camp, said that Jaya and Nizam were trapped in their home and no one came to rescue them despite repeatedly calling the authorities.

"We live in matchbox sized houses with no place to even escape in such situations. They were trapped inside their houses and could not escape," she said.