Mother, son killed as car hits their bike in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A man and his mother were killed when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a car here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Jaynath Yadav (22) and his mother Vidhyavati Devi (54) were travelling on a motorcycle when a car hit it in the Hardi police station area of the district killing them on the spot.

"The duo were killed on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Efforts are on to arrest the accused car driver," Station House Officer (SHO) Adarsh Srivastav said.