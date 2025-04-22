Mother, son killed due to electrocution in Odisha

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Apr 22 (PTI) A woman and his son were killed after they came in contact with a live wire in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at the Dungarpada hamlet of Turchi village under the M Rampur police station limits, a senior officer said.

According to police, Sunafulla Suna, aged 64, while drying wet clothes, accidentally came in contact with the live electricity wire drawn to their house.

Her 35-year-old son, Rabi Suna, rushed to rescue her, but he also got an electric shock. Both mother and son died at the spot, the officer said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, he added.