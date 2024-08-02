Mother, son killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh), Aug 2 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman and her son were killed after they were struck by lightning at a village in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the victims, identified as Dhanbasiya and her son Himachal (27), were working at a paddy field in Shardapur village under Trikunda police station limits block, an official said.

Locals took them to the community health centre in Wadrafnagar where doctors declared the mother-son duo dead, the police official said.

Deaths by lightning strikes are frequently reported during monsoon from the state’s Surguja division, comprising six districts, including Balrampur. PTI COR TKP NR