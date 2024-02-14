Mother-son killed in road accident in UP

Ballia (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her son died after their motorcycle was hit by a pickup van here on Wednesday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) DK Srivastav said Umesh Yadav (30) and his mother Binda Devi died on the spot. The accident happened in Khijirpur village.

The accused driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, they said. PTI COR CDN NB