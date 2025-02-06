Mother-son killed in road accident in UP's Badaun

Budaun, Feb 6 (PTI) A mother-son duo was killed and two of their family members were injured when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were travelling on, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday at around 11:30 pm near Gyan Banquet Hall in the Ujhani Kotwali area here, police said.

Vijay (30), a resident of Yusufnagar village under Kunwargaon police station, was returning home with his mother Mamta (50), sister Bhavna (20) and his two-year-old nephew after attending a wedding, Ujhani SHO Neeraj Malik said.

As soon as they exited the banquet hall and reached the highway, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind, he added.

All four were rushed to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared Vijay and Mamta dead on arrival, while Bhavna and the child sustained serious injuries, Malik said.

Police intercepted the truck along with its driver near the Kachhla police outpost, he added.

A detailed probe is underway in the matter.