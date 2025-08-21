Mother, son killed in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her son were hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi in broad daylight on Thursday, police said.

Ramawati and her son Akash (20) were working in their paddy field in Rudouli village when they got into an argument with their neighbour Ramraj alias Raju over spraying pesticide, they said.

The altercation escalated, and Ramraj along with four others, allegedly attacked the duo with sharp-edged weapons, leaving them critically injured, they said.

Family members rushed the two to the community health centre in Musafirkhana, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the police said, adding that the accused fled the scene after the attack.

Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. PTI COR ABN NB